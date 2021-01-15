Ali Zafar facing life threats, says his lawyer

Lawyer of singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar disclosed on Thursday that his client has received life threats and is being pressurized to withdraw case against Meesha Shafi, it was reported.

Speaking in morning program Bakhabar Savera, Ali Zafar’s lawyer Muhammad Omar Tariq said that his client was receiving death threats to withdraw case against singer Meesha Shafi. “Ali Zafar, Meesha Shafi and Leena Ghani used to study in the same college and it was it was Meesha Shafi who introduced Leena Ghani in fashion industry career and when Ali Zafar was accused, Leena came out in support of Meesha Shafi,” he told media. Tariq Gul further disclosed that Ali Zafar was forced to surrender to the accused party and was told that if he [Ali] did not do so, more women would stand against him. He further said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has found Leena Ghani guilty in the Meesha Shafi case and submitted its report to the court. Artist Leena Ghani yesterday moved the Sindh High Court against singer Ali Zafar claiming Rs 500 million in compensation for running a smear campaign against her.