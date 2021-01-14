International Design Academy announces collaboration with Istituto Di Moda Burgo

International Design Academy (IDA) Founder & Chief Executive Officer Batul Ali announced its exclusive collaboration with Istituto Di Moda Burgo (IMB), Milan, Italy; in order to embrace a global approach and exposure to the students.

IDA- International Design Academy will be the Master Franchise of IMB -Istituto Di Moda Burgo in India & will be setting up branches across India. IDA will provide all the diplomas & certificate courses to Indian students. The certifications coming from IMB will be provided exclusively by IDA across India.

“We ask for attention and commitment and in exchange, we will offer you all the instruments to join the work system. Me and my employee’s satisfaction is to see that you are interested and motivated and see that you are growing in an intellectual, artistic and technical way. It’s more than 50 years that I am enjoying this great satisfaction “Says Mr Fernando Burgo, PRESIDENT of IMB, who is also looking forward to the influx of Indian talents in this field where the collaboration would help two folds.

The students under such impressive tie-up will get exposure to some of the most renowned veterans helping them get one step closer to their fashion dreams and working alongside such stalwarts will open new frontiers for the students in design fields. They would also have the honour to attend, participate and show their talents at the IMB fashion show held each year in India. They would also have the opportunity to be a part of the runway events held at each IMB location exclusively.

IDA has always strived to provide the best learning experience to their learners in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Architecture, Makeup Artistry & Photography and for the purpose of providing world class educational experience IDA has tied up with IMB- Istituto Di Moda Burgo for progressions and unique design programs. This partnership will open doors to students to hone their talents at international level with student exchange programs and mobility programs with unlimited job opportunities across the globe. The collaboration with the esteemed Institute – IMB which has over 60 years of teaching experience in the fashion sector and has successfully spread out its methodology & passion around the world in countries like Austria, New Zealand, China, Japan and many more. The students of IDA will get the best of experience & knowledge through the veterans of fashion in Milan which stands out as the fashion capital of the World.

IMB in alliance with IDA will offer Design Courses providing a professional know-how about the Fashion System; expanding the vision & international competitiveness of students, diversifying and globalizing fashion and styling studies, thus engaging students academically, culturally and professionally. Through their curriculum, methodology, internships and best mentors, students will find their unique voices and explore their aspirations.

IDA will provide international diplomas and certified courses along with a horizon of opportunities with different well-known brands across the world to start their journey in the fashion world.