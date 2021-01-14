7th Sky Entertainment ready to enthral viewers with new drama ‘Fitoor’

Seventh Sky Entertainment, spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, is a renowned name in Pakistan’s media industry and is now bringing forth another story of fate and love starring an ensemble cast in the lead. ‘Fitoor’ is a story of love that transcends above all, making one forget about their past and become short-sighted about their future. It revolves around a young architect, named Saif, and a beautiful, young girl, named Dilnasheen. Saif, despite being successful in his field, feels as if he lacks something, as he lives on with memories of his past love. Dilnasheen, who hails from a middle-class family, is in love with her best friend’s brother, Hamza. When Saif and Dilnasheen cross paths, Dilnasheen’s life takes an unexpected turn, and the question arises whether both will be able to overlook their past, and settle down peacefully in the present.













