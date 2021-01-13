House Building Finance Company Limited inaugurates newly renovated branch in Jhang

House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) inaugurated its fhang Branch, located on Katchery Road, opposite Tasveer Mahal Cinema, Saddar. The Branch was inaugurated by Mr. Shah Raza, Managing Director, HBFC. Group Head Business &

Operations, Mr. Faisal Murad, Regional Head Central, Mr. Iqbal Shad, Branch Staff and other officials were also present on the occasion

Talking to the media persons, Mr. Shah Raza said, “At HBFC, we are modernizing our branches so that we can make them more customer friendly and equipped with all facilities ease of customers.”

We are continually expanding the outreach of our home financing schemes through specialized branches all over Pakistan. The inauguration of the branch is in line with the vision of Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme that aims to provide housing facility to the homeless population of the country

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Faisal Murad said, “We are all geared up and will play the lead role in Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. Being the only specialized Government Institution Housing Finance, we have been providing housing finance facilities to Low and Middle Income Groups of Population since our inception.

“I would like to congratulate the management, our team and branch staff for achieving this Important milestone. Under its capable leadership, the institution has made outstanding progress over the past fow years, and continues to move on a sharp trajectory of growth. I wish to reiterate HBFC’s commitment towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people through its housing finance schemes” he sald.