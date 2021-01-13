PTA renews PTCL services licence for 25 years

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has renewed the integrated telecom services licence of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for next 25 years.

Group Chief Regulatory Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Naveed Khalid Butt said, “We are happy to announce the news of our license renewal for the next 25 years with PTA.” He in a statement on Wednesday said that PTCL, being the national carrier, has always remained dedicated in its efforts to provide connectivity to the people and organisations across Pakistan.

He said that the company has gone through massive transformation since its inception and is now focused to keep Pakistan digitally connected to better serve its customers, partners and stakeholders. With the renewal of its license, PTCL is geared up to take the challenge of taking Pakistan to the next level of growth and progress, he added.

He said that with an expanding product and services portfolio, PTCL is one of the key stakeholders of the ICT industry in Pakistan, committed to meet the expectations of its customers. The national carrier has the largest optical fibre cable network comprising four international submarine cables that is serving millions of customers across Pakistan, including other telecom operators.

According to the statement, the PTCL had initiated the renewal process by formally requesting PTA on June 29, 2018. The PTCL, being the backbone of connectivity in the country, is at the forefront to provide uninterrupted and better quality of services to the people of Pakistan. Seamless and reliable connectivity provided by PTCL is playing a key role in bringing economic and social uplift in the country.

Aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan, the national carrier is undertaking a strategic approach to roll out fibre networks across Pakistan. It will not only support the business community, but will also ensure convenience and ease for customers through provision of unlimited high-speed internet.

Moreover, PTCL endeavours to further strengthen its network infrastructure by adopting the latest technologies to offer secure and modern cloud solutions, data centres, fiber internet, domestic & international leased lines, wholesale IP bandwidth, IPTV services and voice telephony.