Large-scale anti-terrorism operation starts in Balochistan: Langove

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has said that a large-scale operation against terrorists has been commenced in Balochistan. Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove chaired a meeting on law and order on Monday where the participants reviewed an investigation report regarding the Machh massacre, besides discussing the future strategy and recommendations. “A large-scale operation has been commenced against terrorists as the enemies of the country are behind the latest wave of terrorism,” said the minister. He said that the anti-state elements want to divide the nation on sectarian and ethnic bases, besides carrying out terrorist activities in an organised way. Langove said that the province is currently at a war zone and action will be taken at the site where terrorists are present. Earlier, at least 10 coal miners were brutally killed after being kidnapped by armed men in the Machh shooting incident on January 3. The terrifying incident had shaken the nation, whereas, the relatives of the victims organised sit-ins along with the dead bodies for almost a week to protest against the killings.













