Ghani seeks parental, social cooperation for polio eradication

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has urged the parents and other segments of the society to play their due role for complete eradication of polio from the province. Inaugurating the anti-polio campaign in Abbottabad on Monday, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani stressed the need for launching a massive awareness campaign among the public about this fatal disease. The speaker provincial assembly paid rich tribute to the field workers of polio teams who rendered great sacrifices during polio campaigns. He said, “Polio workers and other front liners are our heroes who are working in eradicating polio despite challenges.” He stated that eradication of polio from the province is on the top of the government agenda and the concrete steps are being taken in this regard, adding that all available resources would be utilised to prevent upcoming generations from physical disability. He hoped that the campaign would prove successful with the cooperation of the media and local community. Meanwhile, a week-long anti-polio drive will commence in Sindh from Monday (tomorrow). According to the Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Sindh, 11 million children, under the age of five years, across the province will be administered anti-polio and vitamin-A drops. The SOPs to prevent coronavirus will also be followed during the drive.













