Nadia Khan introduces husband to fans

Popular morning show host and actor Nadia Khan recently tied the knot for the third time, sharing pictures from her big day on her Instagram and YouTube.

Not much was known about her husband, however, and so Khan took it upon herself to offer a detailed introduction about her husband and new family. Posting a picture of herself with her husband, Faisal Mumtaz Rao, she wrote, “My husband Wing Commander Faisal Mumtaz Rao is a retired PAF officer and fighter pilot.”

She then dove into his history, sharing that he was born in 1970 in Lahore and joined Pakistan Air Force as a commissioned officer in the 90th GDP course back in 1991.

With over 4000 flying hours on Mirage, F-7, Hawk Grob, T-37, Cessna, and other aircraft on his resume, Khan heaped praise on her husband, saying, “He is known to be one of the most competent and distinguished pilots with 30 years of Flying and Management experience with leading air forces of the world.”

Interestingly, according to Khan, Rao is not new to the media. “He was featured in ISPR’s song Hawa ka Sipahi by Najam Sheraz,” she shared.

She also made public his family background, writing that Rao is the son of a renowned Electronic Media journalist and former Director of News & Current Affairs Pakistan Television, late Mumtaz Hamid Rao, one of the founding journalists at PTV.

Khan first announced that she has tied the knot on Jan. 3, posting a couple of pictures on her Instagram. She then said that she will be sharing more later, and went on to upload a special YouTube video on her channel OutStyle with Nadia, which featured the wedding album.

Here’s wishing Khan and Rao a blissful and blessed married life ahead!