‘Self-determination Kashmiris’ vital right’

The Right to Self Determination Day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir was commemorated in the district for reminding the global community that Pakistanis could not shy away from their responsibilities towards the Kashmiri people. A photo exhibition on various stages of the struggle for independence of Kashmiris was organized by the Arts Council in this regard. Punjab Minister for Colonies/ Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro inaugurated the photo exhibition and looked at the portraits. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal, Assistant Directors Arts Council Amina Alam, Mohammad Imran Raza, Incharge Control Room Mohammad Sadiq besides people from different walks of life were present. The provincial minister for colonies & culture said that the purpose of celebrating the day to self-determination was to expose Indian atrocities to the world and reiterate the demand of the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the council. He said that rallies and solidarity programs should renew the commitment of the Kashmir Independence Movement to its logical conclusion. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum and will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris. Kashmiris cannot be deprived of their right to freedom

The Divisional Commissioner said that January 5 is the most important day for the struggle of Kashmiris for independence, in 1949, the United Nations Commission on Pakistan and India passed a very important resolution but to date the decision to annex the state has been taken democratically by the Kashmiri people The people of Occupied Kashmir are deprived of their basic rights due to non-compliance with the intentions of the party. He strongly condemned the controversial articles and the lockdown in Kashmir despite the passage of more than 500 days. It is a reminder of the resolution which promised the Kashmiri people a free referendum but could not be implemented due to India’s stubbornness.