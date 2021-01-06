PPAF wins GDIB Awards 2021 as the most inclusive company of Pakistan

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) got recognized as a champion of best practices in Pakistan for winning the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Awards 2021 for the fifth consecutive year. The awards are won by PPAF in 10 out of 14 categories including Vision, Structure, Recruitment & Development, Benefits, Compensation, Learning, Communications, Sustainability, Social Responsibility and Products & Services. The recognition signifies PPAF’s relentless commitment towards endorsing diversity for creating an inclusive culture to bring an improvement in the overall quality of life.

PPAF adheres to strong core values such as inclusion, participation, accountability, transparency and stewardship which formulate the foundation of the organization and ensure outreach to the most excluded parts of the country. Recognizing demographic diversity, increasing community input, implementing a strong legal framework and ensuring responsible management of resources allow the organization to swiftly meet global standards.

Lauding his team for this remarkable achievement, CEO PPAF, Qazi Asmat Isa said, “This award is reflective of the immense hardwork our team has put in to facilitate the poorest of the poor and bring a positive change in their lives. These efforts have allowed us to accelerate the pace of development in Pakistan.”

GDIB awards are a mechanism to recognize and encourage progressive organizations that use GDIB standards to align diversity and inclusion (D&I) with organizational policies and process for sustainable financial and social performance. Their mission is to serve as a resource for research and education for individuals and organizations in their quest to manage diversity and foster inclusion practices around the world.