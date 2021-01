IPPA reveals nominations for its fourth edition

IPPA (International Pakistan Prestige Awards) released on Monday the nominations for its fourth edition, scheduled to be held on February 27, 2021 at Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel and Conference Centre.

Acclaimed to be the biggest independent international Pakistani awards, IPPA is all set to be attended by officials of Istanbul government and top celebrities of Pakistan. This is going to be the first of its kind Pakistani event that will take place in Istanbul, and indeed anywhere in the world, since the onset of the pandemic. What’s more, aside from Pakistan’s top dramas, movies, music and fashion being awarded, Turkey’s highly popular play Ertugral will also be acknowledged thanks to its huge fan base among Pakistani audiences.

The event is being organised by Vision Events International and Lollywood Entertainment. Like in previous years, the PR of the event is being handled by Starlinks PR and Events and the official media partner is Hum TV.

The nominations for the fourth IPPAs are based on performances of the year 2019.

Nominations

Best Film

‘Chhalawa ‘Super Star ‘Parey Hut Love ‘Baaji ‘Wrong No. 2

Best Director Film

Wajahat Rauf for ‘Chhalawa Mohammed Ehteshamuddin for ‘Superstar’ Asim Raza for ‘Parey Hut Love Saqib Malik for ‘Baaji Yasir Nawaz for ‘Wrong No. 2

Best Actor Film

Osman Khalid Butt for ‘Baaji’

Azfar Rehman for ‘Chhalawa’

Sami Khan for ‘Wrong No. 2’

Bilal Ashraf for ‘Superstar’

Sheheryar Munawar for ‘Parey Hut Love’

Best Actress Film

Meera for ‘Baaji’

Mehwish Hayat for ‘Chhalawa’

Maya Ali for ‘Parey Hut Love’

Neelam Muneer for ‘Wrong No.2’

Mahira Khan for ‘Superstar’

Best Supporting Role (Film)

Amna Ilyas for ‘Baaji’

Zara Noor Abbas for ‘Chhalawa

Ahmed Ali Butt for ‘Parey Hut Love

Yasir Nawaz for ‘Wrong No.2’

Nadeem Baig for ‘Superstar’

IPPA Singer of the Year

Nabeel Shaukat Ali

Asim Azhar

Aima Baig

Sahir Ali Bagga

Rahma Ali

Best TV Serial

‘Darr Khuda Say’

‘Ehd-e-Wafa’

‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’

‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’

‘Zid’

Best Director TV Serial

Darr Khuda Say Anjum Shahzad

• Ehd-e-Wafa Saife Hassan

• Mere Pass Tum Ho Nadeem Baig

• Ranjha Ranjha Kardi Kashif Nisar

• Zid Owais Khan

Best Actor TV Serial

Imran Abbas for ‘Darr Khuda Say’

Ahad Raza Mir for ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’

Humayun Saeed for ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’

Imran Ashraf for ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’

Muneeb Butt for ‘Zid’

Best Actress TV Serial

Sana Javed for ‘Darr Khuda Say’

Zara Noor Abbas for ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’

Ayeza Khan for ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’

Iqra Aziz for ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’ Arfaa Faryal for ‘Zid’

Best Actor Supporting Role TV Serial

Kiran Haq for ‘Darr Khuda Say’

Adnan Ahmed for ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’

Hira Mani for ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’

Asma Abbas for ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’

Sadia Faisal for ‘Zid’

Best Actor in a Negative Role TV Serial

Imran Abbas for ‘Darr Khuda Say’

Osman Khalid Butt for ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’

Adnan Siddiqui for Mere Pass Tum Ho’

Kashif Mehmood for ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’

Faris Shafi for ‘Zid’

IPPA Style Icon of the Year

Sarwat Gillani

Mansha Pasha

Feroze Khan

Sarah Khan

Ali Rehman

IPPA Rising Star of the Year

Eshal Fayyaz

Fatima Zara Mallick

Maha Tehrani

Raahima Ali

Nehah Rajpoot

Best Model of the Year

Mushk Kaleem

Fehmeen Ansari

Abeer Rizvi

Sadaf Kanwal

Giti Ara

Best Designer of the Year

Elan

Asim Jofa

Kamiar Rokni

Nida Azwer

Shehla Chatoor

Best TV Presenter of the Year

Ahsan Khan

Nida Yasir

Faisal Qureshi

Fiza Ali

Sahir Lodhi

IPPA Best OST of the Year

“Ja Tujhay Maaf Kiya” from ‘Do Bol’

“Mere pass tum ho’ from ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’

Ehd-e-Wafa (Sab Ehd e Wafa Tere Naam Kia)

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi (Bas Ranjha Ranjha)

Dar Khuda Se (Dard Yeh Kyun Johi Mein Aye)