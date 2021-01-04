National Covid positivity surges to 5.12%; 2,284 patients critical

The national Covid-19 positivity ratio on Sunday was recorded 5.12 percent while 2,284 coronavirus patients are in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of Covid-19 patients. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur which was 15.69 percent, followed by Peshawar 12.13 percent and Karachi 11.27 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 6.16 percent, Balochistan 9.02 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.11 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.12 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 4.65 percent, Punjab 4.16 percent and Sindh had 7.23 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the province-wise positivity ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had maximum positivity ratio of 8.39 percent, Rawalpindi had 3.84 percent, Faisalabad 2.22 percent and Multan 1.52 percent. In Sindh, Karachi had 11.27 percent, Hyderabad 9.59 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 12.13 percent, Swat 1.85 and Abbotabad 2.02 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 2.9 percent, in ICT 3.12 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 15.69 percent positivity ratio.

The update also showed mortality analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 10,311 deaths were recorded with prevailing case fatality rate of 2.12 percent against the global death rate of 2.17 percent. It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 69 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year.

As many as 73 percent of the perished Covid-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting coronavirus). Out of the total deaths, 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised and out if those patients, 57 percent were on ventilators, it added.

Meanwhile, total active Covid-19 cases across the country on Sunday reached 35,663 with 2,272 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,686 corona patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the NCOC, about 53 patients, 49 under treatment in hospitals and four at their homes or quarantines, died. Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. Out of 53, 29 patients died on ventilators. No Covid-affected person was on ventilator in AJK, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 307 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in Multan (42 percent), Islamabad Capital Territory (44 percent), Peshawar (32 percent) and Lahore (35 percent). The oxygen beds were also occupied in four cities, including ICT (35 percent), Karachi (33 percent), Peshawar (58 percent) and Multan (32 percent).