Balochistan govt launches seven projects to promote tourism

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge Pakistan’s protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 30 December 2020, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

A statement issued by Foreign Office said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Kotkotera Sector, 34-year-old Muhammad Sarfaraz s/o Mishri Khan, at Phalni Bazar, sustained serious injuries.

It said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

Chief Minister Alyani said that tourism offices should be set up at divisional levels, tourism information centers should be opened on major highways and signs on tourist spots and culture should be installed on the highways.

He said that competitions in various fields of art should be organised across Balochistan.

Referring to the importance of archeological sites in the province, the chief minister said that concrete steps should be taken by the departments concerned for their protection and discovering more such sites.

He pointed out that Balochistan already had Mehrgarh archeological site which belonged to a seven thousand years old civilization.

He said that promotion of tourism, arts and culture would highlight the positive image of Balochistan.