Three mega projects going nowhere for years

Incomplete work over three mega projects in Faisalabad is irking the locals as the development work slowed to a snail pace and the projects remained incomplete after the lapse of many years. The projects include a parking plaza which was to be built outside Chiniot Bazaar, a 250-bed Haseeb Shaheed General Hospital in Haseeb Shaheed Colony and Kashmir Bridge underpass on Canal Road III. Due to the unavailability of funds, district administration and concerned departments could not complete it so far.

The government would spend more than the stipulated cost to complete these projects, causing an increased burden on the public exchequer up to several million rupees. According to the details, three major projects by the Punjab government are currently under construction in the city. Five years ago, in 2015, a plan was devised to develop a parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazar worth Rs 1.5 billion in order to overcome the traffic mess issues at clock tower and its adjoining eight bazaars

Funds of Rs. 300 million were released for the commencement which started the construction work of the parking plaza and after that the construction of the basement was completed in a few months. But since then the construction of the parking plaza was delayed for the last 5 years. Whereas, no one is ready to talk about it.

Similarly, to overcome the growing rush of patients in Allied and Civil, two major government hospitals in the city, the Punjab government and district administration laid the foundation stone of Haseeb Shaheed General Hospital with 250 beds in Haseeb Shaheed Colony in 2016. At that time a budget of Rs. 150 million was allocated but due to non-availability of funds the construction of the hospital is still pending. Despite the passage of 4 years, only the basic structure of Haseeb Shaheed Hospital has been constructed. People in the eastern part of the city are being deprived of basic medical facilities.

Due to heavy traffic pressure near Canal Road Kashmir Bridge, Faisalabad Development Authority has devised a plan to develop Kashmir Bridge Underpass project with a huge amount of Rs. 1,280 million. The project was started in 2018. Some funds were also released for this mega project on which work was started but later the funds were withheld due to which the construction work also came to a standstill. Only 50 per cent of the work has been completed so far.

The district administration is making great efforts for non-completion of these projects and in this regard Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that due to lack of funds from the Punjab government, construction of the projects has been delayed. He clarified that the authorities have been requested to release the funds and as soon as the funds are released, the construction waork on the projects will be completed with a large pace.