Hamza Rajpoot – vlogging his way to excellence

It is often said that success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it”. Pakistani vlogger Hamza Rajpoot’s journey to success is a proof of it.

Born on August 22, 1996, Hamza hails from Rawalpindi. With hard work and dedication, he has successfully managed to create space for himself in the vlogging sphere of Pakistan.

When Hamza is not vlogging, he is dealing with his construction business. He loved making videos and it was due to his passion for videography and his impressive skills that a number of his friends suggested him to try his hand at vlogging. Hamza took their advice and started making vlogs that got a better response than he had expected. This gave him a boost to his confidence and he decided to continue it.

Carrying his business side by side. Hamza puts a great deal of hard work into his vlogs. Since he loves and enjoys what he does, his work exudes brilliance.

Hamza is an ardent fan of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Seeing his political struggle and uphill battle as an inspiration, Hamza believes that no good thing comes easy. “I’ve learnt from Imran Khan’s life that when you give your best to your life mission, you can achieve whatever you wish for,” he says.

Logan Paul inspires Hamza, who wishes to achieve a milestone of having 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Hamza did not have to face any negative experiences during his vlogging journey, as his friends, family and followers appreciated his work, however he recalls some unpleasant incidents of seeing people interacting with the nature irresponsibly. It’s his pet peeve to see people not maintaining cleanliness at resorts and tourist spots. Being the nature lover he is, it saddens him to witness people mindlessly destroy the beauty of nature by throwing trash and breaking rules.

Hamza finds it better to run into nature’s embrace than visiting shopping malls or restaurants. To him, nature offers much more to us than many superficial joys of the modern world. Through his vlogs, he has documented his tours to various parts of the Northern areas of Pakistan. His vlog on Swat Valley surpassed 1 million views. He wants to capture the true colors of Pakistan and portray them in a positive way.

Other than his professional activities, Hamza is a fitness freak and sees gym as his second home. He sees fitness and good health as an essential part of one’s journey towards success, “if you’re fit and healthy, you can do anything”, he believes.

Hamza Rajpoot aspires to be a successful vlogger and go on a world tour, along with being a source of happiness and pride for his parents.

Hamza can be reached at @hamza1rajpoot on Instagram and @hamza1rajput on Twitter. Check out his vlogs here.