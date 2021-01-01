K-Electric partners with SAP ARIBA to digitalise its procurement process

In continuation of its broader digitisation initiatives, K-Electric (KE), Pakistan’s only vertically integrated power utility, has partnered with SAP, a leading multinational information technology services provider.

KE will implement SAP’s ARIBA E-Procurement tool, which will automate its procurement processes, end to end. SAP Ariba, once fully implemented, will digitally transform KE’s supply chain, sourcing, contract management and vendor management processes. This will result in more efficient and cost-effective procurement activities, and also simplify and standardize the business processes in line with global best practices.

The new system will enable; 1.) Increased data visibility to both vendors and KE users through self-serviceable dashboards; 2.) Increased bidding process transparency and real time visibility of end to end tendering process; 3.) Technical Evaluation (T/E) tracking and online submission; 4.) Electronic log maintenance of complete communications related to commercial and technical proposals; 5.) Optimized turnaround time (TAT) for each portfolio; 6.) Enhanced opportunities for strategic buying and 7.) Greater financial savings.

Speaking about the new software implementation, Syed Moonis Alvi, CEO KE, said; “We chose SAP because it has the solutions, services, and expertise that KE needs to mitigate financial and operational complexities; meet internal and external customer needs and reduce the strain that supplier risk and market uncertainty pose to supply chains.”

Saquib Ahmed, Managing Director at SAP Pakistan, added, “In Pakistan, every part of the business needs to be more efficient, responsive and agile – particularly in the post Covid-19 world. KE is showing best practices in how Pakistan’s utility companies can run in real-time to drive new, digital, citizen-centric business models, leverage procurement innovations to maintain business continuity and cater for Pakistan’s growing needs.”

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic starts to impact daily life, KE has partnered with various leading technology service providers to introduce greater efficiencies into its front and back end operations. This includes introducing a wider range of payment options by partnering with leading ride-sharing, e-commerce and financial services providers. Earlier, KE also automated its demand management and supply process for over 600 components of power distribution equipment.