NAB given more time to file reference against ex-Sindh minister, others

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended interim bail granted to former Sindh minister Jam Khan Shoro and others till Feb 4 in a case related to illegal allotment of state land and assets beyond means.

A two-judge bench of the SHC was hearing the case and the accused appeared before the court.

During the hearing, a NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant the bureau some more time to complete its inquiry against the accused. Granting his request, the court directed the corruption watchdog to file a reference in the case at the earliest.

Former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of his income and is also accused of illegally allotting state land for a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Hyderabad’s area of Qasimabad.

According to the NAB, illegal allotment of land cost the national exchequer a sum of Rs180 million.