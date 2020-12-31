Founder of The Barn Miami, Gaston Rossato is Making His Mark On The Automotive Industry

The competition in the automotive industry is on a rise. It’s not at all easy to step into this industry and reap rewards out of it. But Gaston Rosato proved us wrong and converted his passion into a successful business.

The Barn Miami is one of Miami’s top automotive dealerships; it deals in antique and specialty cars from all over the world and has an inventory valued at over two million dollars. However, it wasn’t always this big. What started as a side hustle for passive income and fun for Gaston Rossato, is now a thriving automotive dealership taking Miami by a storm.

A supporter of car culture, Gaston believes that this dealership is his way of preserving it. When he graduated from college, Gaston worked on this dealership out of his one-car garage, eventually expanding it to his family’s backyards and ultimately securing and operating out of a full-time warehouse in 2014. Since then, Gaston has been buying and selling cars online and marketing them.

Till 2008, Gaston worked as a full-time dealer for his father’s car business – after graduating from college he worked at an insurance company and dealt cars out of his one-car garage as a side hustle. This side hustle turned into a full-time work opportunity for Rossato when it began expanding from his one-car garage to his friends and family’s garages – until he finally secured a space and founded The Barn Miami. For the last fifteen years, Rossato has been buying and selling cars on a local and a global scale.

Currently, Barn Miami has an inventory of over two million dollars and counting. Additionally, Gaston is a judge, specializing in Ferrari, Founder of unofficial Cars and Coffee; Co-Founder of AutoKultur 305, and runs a successful Youtube channel.

When asked about what habits he would attribute to his success, Gaston credited hours upon hours of hard work and dedication – he said that finding the way isn’t easy, but patience and hard work will show you the way. Success comes easy when you do what you love. The love and passion get you through times of doubt and frustration.

It doesn’t just take one novel idea to make a business successful; according to Gaston, it takes hours upon hours of work and commitment to get a business up and running. But he has the advantage of doing what he loves, and success comes relatively easy when you do what you are passionate about!

It is not a piece of cake to step into an industry and make your mark. However, Gaston left no stone unturned in turning his passion into a success. His passion coupled with hard work and relentless efforts is what drove him to success. He inspires many through his journey and youtube channel on how to strive in this industry.