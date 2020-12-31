NEPRA approves electricity price hike by Rs 1.6 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the increase in the price of electricity by Rs1.6 per unit, it emerged on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting held by the authority to discuss fuel price adjustment for the months of October and November, as per sources.

In the case of fuel price adjustment for October, electricity prices will be increased by Rs 0.29 per unit. As for November’s fuel price adjustment, the increase in electricity price will be by Rs 0.77 per unit.

The increase in the price of electricity will impose an additional burden of Rs 8.40 billion on consumers.

On December 14, NEPRA had approved a per unit hike of Rs 1.11 in the power tariff as fuel readjustment “on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020.”

The authority had said that the increase will be collected along with the electricity bills for the month of December. The hike, however, was not applicable to the electricity prices charged by K- Electric.

On the other hand, the price of petrol in the country is expected to rise beginning January 1, 2020.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, where it has suggested increasing petrol prices by Rs 2.75, as per sources.

Moreover, OGRA has asked the division to increase the price of diesel by Rs 3, sources said, adding that the finance ministry would take a final decision after consulting Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices will be announced today (Thursday), sources added.