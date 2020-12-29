Emergency measures are needed to prevent incidents of child sexual abuse

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Sharjeel Kharal has said that laws must be strictly enforced for the protection of children in the society.

Emergency measures are needed to prevent incidents of sexual abuse and violence against children. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar and officers held at SSP’s office. Member Sindh National Commission on Rights of Child Iqbal Ahmed Dheeto, SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Anwar Khatran and other officers were also present in the seminar.

Sharjeel Kharal said that the job of the police is to ensure the safety of life and property of the people and to eradicate social evils. The spread of social evils in the society has badly affected the young generation which needs to be stopped immediately. He said that police action and timely action has significantly reduced the incidence of child abuse and abduction. Police is playing its positive role for the betterment of the society.

DIG Hyderabad asked the officers to take immediate action on incidents related to children. The elements involved should be dealt with severely so that it can have a positive impact on the society From the seminar, Iqbal Ahmed Dheito said that it was important for police officers to be aware of child laws so that police performance in preventing such incidents would not be affected. DIG Hyderabad Region accompanied by SSP Jamshoro visited DNA Laboratory Jamshoro and Police Line and reviewed the arrangements. .