ANTI-CHINA GAMES IN ASIA PACIFIC

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov made an interestingly frank and direct statement about US alarming manipulations in regional matters. As reported in leading Indian daily Hindustan Times, while addressing a global conference in New Delhi top Russian diplomat said ‘West has a policy to engage India in anti-China games’. No further elaboration required on this particular point that US is leading China containment drive and patting the ever-ready Modi regime to go all out for accomplishment of the assigned mission. A self-explanatory objection raised by Russian foreign minister about Asia Pacific region must have irked the trigger happy planners in Washington and New Delhi equally. He said “Why do you need to call Asia Pacific as Indo Pacific? The answer is evident – to exclude China”.

Relevancy of these bitter comments should not be trivialized in the context of traditional Russian rift with US due to two simple reasons. First, the conference was organized by the state run think tank Russian International Council to discuss the most challenging issues being faced by the world. So, what else could be more troublesome than manipulative aggressive interference of a super power in world’s most populated region. Two, Russia not only raised fingers on traditional rival US but also pointed out the follies of its trusted friend India. Russian foreign minister unhesitatingly blamed western powers for pursuing ‘aggressive and devious’ policies in Asia-Pacific through India. It seems that Russian seriousness on these concerns will further aggravate as US is not expected to alter its long-term policy course. In a recent statement, Sergey Lavrov clearly said that Moscow would not expect any good from Biden administration. Russia probably never came before so openly in support of China over contentious regional issues. Likewise, singling out India, for its wrong alignment with extra-regional powers, by top Russian diplomat is also unprecedented. Tug of war between global players, stretched at a larger canvas, keeps revolving around many inter-connected issues. Russian deal of S-400 missile system with Turkey has been in US’ cross hairs since inception. Initially, US persuaded Ankara to end the S-400 deal with Moscow by using traditional pressure tactics. Turkey and Russia maintained the deal by ignoring American threatening statements. As the deal has now entered the final phase, US imposed sanctions on Russia and Turkey. Keeping aside the effectiveness of sanctions, both Turkey and Russia are questioning the legitimacy of this one sided provocative step of US which so far has no approval from UN. What Russia reminded, specifically to US and generally to western powers, amid meddling in Asia-pacific has an obvious endorsement from Beijing. There can be no second opinion that Chinese regional concerns are more serious and complex.

China containment approach has created common necessity to build a vibrant alliance between Beijing, Moscow and Islamabad

Months long military stand-off with India in Ladakh region seems gradually transforming into a full scale long term border engagement. Regional alignments turning more complex! Mike Pompeo said few weeks back in Tokyo that Quad forum would act to counter Chinese growing influence in entire region. This threatening message was too serious to ignore for China.

Subsequent, provocative maneuvering especially joint naval exercises by Quad countries in South China Sea and Indian Ocean region amply substantiated Beijing’s concerns. Perceptions regarding US’ vigorous patronization of anti-China grand alliance have been reckoned as clear and present danger by Russia as well . India has emerged as major ally and facilitator of US in all controversial developments irking regional stakeholders. Despite a history of pleasant bilateral relations and multiple arms sale deals , Russia had to express concerns on Indian dangerous alignment with western players. It is not yet clear that how US would respond to Indian S-400 deal with Russia? There might be a US presidential waiver on sanctions to appease India but how the rest of the irritants will be dealt by rival quarters? New Delhi is rushing on the path of confrontation, coercion and neighbor hunting. Russian foreign minister’s mindful talk made it clear that Indian aggressive posturing in the region is on the behest of US.

Pakistan cannot remain detached with such complex developments. New Delhi’s aggressive stance and extremist approach threatening entire region but Indian sponsored separatist networks , ceasefire violations at LoC and proxies based in Afghanistan directly impact on Pak security. Ongoing Indian stand-off with China in Ladakh has roots attached with abrogation of article-370. Kashmir and GB are pinching all anti-China players due to CPEC .

Quad countries’ China containment approach has created common necessity to build a vibrant alliance between Beijing, Moscow and Islamabad. Long term strategic partnership between Iran and China with huge investments from later has potential to irk most of the Arab players and anti-China powers. World awaits how far India will go to appease US ? How Modi regime will balance ties with US, Russia and Iran? Despite being least visible in Afghanistan, Moscow must not be taken as a by-stander in recent peace process. Predicting the future course of regional players might not be easy for Islamabad but clarity must prevail on New Delhi’s obvious anti-Pak designs. After Russian foreign minister’s eye opening talk , Pakistan seems more justified in disclosing the Indian plans of surgical strikes or military misadventure along LoC. Probably, fighting a state like India is easier than co-existing peacefully with it. US led anti-China intriguing games in Asia pacific , with India in lead role, pose multiple security challenges for entire region.

Writer is a freelance and can be reached at [email protected]