Seven soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan

As many as seven valiant soldiers embraced martyrdom while repulsing terrorist attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) post in Sharig area of Harnai in Balochistan late Saturday night.

“During an intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. The martyrs are Naib Subedar Gulzar, resident of Mianwali, Sepoy Faisal, resident of Hafiz Abad, Sepoy Abdul Wakeel, resident of Pishin, Sepoy Sher Zaman, resident of Kohat, Sepoy Jamal, resident of Dera Bugti, Abdul Rauf, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, and Faqeer Muhammad, resident of Muzafargarh.

“The security forces cordoned off of the area whereas escape routes were blocked to apprehended fleeing miscreants. A large scale search and clearance operation is in progress,” the ISPR said. “Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. The security forces are determined to thwart their (terrorists) nefarious designs at all costs,” it added.

President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Frontier Corps check post in Harnai area of Balochistan province in which seven soldiers embraced martyrdom. According to a press release, the president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of soldiers. Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the president prayed for the high ranks of the martyred soldiers and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed sadness over the martyrdom of seven soldiers in a terrorist attack at FC check post in Harnai. “Saddened to hear of 7 brave soldiers martyrdom as a result of terrorist attack on FC post in Harnai Balochistan late last night,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

While condoling the loss of lives, the prime minister sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for strength to them to bear the loss. “Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists,” the prime minister remarked.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz strongly condemned the firing of terrorists on an FC post in Harnai Balochistan. In a tweet on social media platform, he paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed lives while performing their duties at the post. He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of martyrs in the heaven and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. The cowardly activities of the terrorists could not lower the morale of the nation, he said, adding the terrorists will be punished for the ghastly act.