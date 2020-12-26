Empowering youth to make country economically strong: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are committed to making Pakistan a stable country as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Talking to the media in Rawalpindi on Friday, she said that making Pakistan economically strong is not possible without empowering the youth of the country that is 65 percent of the total population. The special assistant said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is taking concrete steps to empower the youth following the PTI’s manifesto. She urged the media to play a positive role in highlighting the steps taken by the government to ensure good governance and provide basic facilities to the masses. She reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure equality of rights to all minority communities including Christians.













