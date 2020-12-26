FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs29bn in July-Dec period

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that smuggled goods valuing Rs29 billion have been seized in the current fiscal year so far. In a press statement issued on Friday, the FBR said that from July to December 2020, smuggled goods valuing Rs29 billion have been seized showing 37 percent increase in comparison with the seized smuggled goods of the previous year in the corresponding months valuing Rs21 billion. Similarly, duty drawbacks of Rs5 billion have been paid from July to December 2020. Pakistan Customs has intensified the countrywide operations against the transportation and marketing of smuggled goods which has lessened the negative impact of smuggling on the economy, said the statement. Moreover, these operations against smuggled goods have safeguarded the interests of local traders who are engaged in lawful trade, said the FBR.













