Media, NGO offices taken over by government in Nicaragua

Two media outlets and several non-governmental groups said Wednesday that their offices apparently were confiscated by the government of President Daniel Ortega, with placards were posted at the properties reading “Property of the Health Ministry.” The offices in most cases were closed by the government following the 2018 protests against Ortega and have been occupied by police since then. The signs appeared outside the television station 100% Noticias and the magazine Confidencial as well at the offices of NGOs Popol Na, Center for Health Information and Advisory Services, and the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights. The signs indicated the properties would be used as maternal welfare or drug treatment centers. It was the latest step by the Ortega government limiting freedoms for the press and the opposition. Journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, owner of the building where Confidencial had its offices, said that “the regime is officially practicing confiscation, in violation of Nicaragua’s constitution.” “We have lived in a state of total illegality for two years, and today Ortega has confirmed there is no rule of law in Nicaragua,” Chamorro said. Miguel Mora, the director of 100% Noticias, wrote in his social media accounts that “in practice, this is bald-faced robbery. No expropriation order exists … there has been no legal ruling about the property of 100% Noticias.”













