SU receives first lot of four buses for students under HEC funded project

Amid unwavering efforts made by Sindh University (SU) vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, the first lot of four hino buses including one air-conditioned coaster has reached at Sindh University Jamshoro for students under HEC funded project.

The vice chancellor Dr Burfat inaugurated the buses. Registrar Dr Ameer Ali Abro, advisor engineering Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, project director Abdul Wahab, incharge transport Rematullah Shar, Engr Zafar Kaka and many other teachers, officers and employees were present on the occasion. The all three hino buses and the coaster were handed over to the transport section after the ribbon cutting ceremony was over. The second lot of another four buses will arrive at the campus by the mid of January 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat congratulated all the stake holders especially students on arriving of new point buses and said that he had fulfilled his promise made with the students some couple of months ago regarding provision of new buses.

He said that he tried his best to get the project of purchase of buses approved by the authorities of higher education commission (HEC) which was duly sanctioned with a lot of hard-work and pursuance that ended with the arrival of first lot of four buses at the university.

He said that the eight buses will not meet the absolute demand of 32000 students’ pick & drop at the campus but the availability of these buses will prove useful for the students to some extent.

“We will try to get more buses through HEC funded projects in future too. SU is an oldest university of the country and it is catering the needs of numerous students when it comes to higher education. We are committed to facilitating our pupils”, he maintained.

Later, the vice chancellor Dr Burfat along with concerned officials took a trip of campus by a bus and he expressed pleasure over it.