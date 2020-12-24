Pakistan- Ukraine bilateral ties

No state in the world functions in isolation in this increasingly globalized world. Every state regardless of its geography or history reaches out to another state to build and safeguard its national interests, integrity and values based on its history and national ethos. Pakistan and Ukraine have built their diplomatic relations soon after recognition of Ukraine after its independence in 1991. The ties were later formalized in March 1992 by setting up the embassies and formal beginning of relations. The ties were not built in a day, they were dating back to the time when Ukraine was part of the earlier Soviet times, when at that time the state reached out to Pakistan and supported the country in establishing important key industries including the iconic Steel Mills. Most of the representatives from the Soviet Union were of Ukrainian origin who worked tirelessly in completing these important monuments of friendship and togetherness.

Later after the end of the Soviet Union, with Ukraine as an independent country, the relations diversified in all fields of cooperation including political, strategic, economic, cultural and people to people ties.

With each passing day, the relationship between Pakistan and Ukraine increased manifold. There have been many challenges and opportunities on the way however the will to build partnership together has remained instrumental and no wind of change or hardship can blow this away.

Ukraine and Pakistan had been in trade agreements with each other in different sectors. The recent statistics of year 2019 shows that Ukraine and Pakistan’s collective bilateral trade had maximized the trade volume of 140 million US dollars

Ukraine lies at the crossroads of Europe and Asia linking major trade routes from east to west. With people having hearts of gold and leadership with a vision for the future, Ukraine is making its mark at the global stage through its presence as a unique country having strong and deep rooted history and having an unmatched national ethos. Since the beginning of relations, Pakistan and Ukraine focus the attention of their cooperation in significantly economic and strategic areas of cooperation. There is steady growth of relations since the time of development of relations. Pakistan and Ukraine supported each other on important bilateral issues of international and regional nature. Both the countries are members of the United Nations and other important international organizations where both states converge their support to each other. There have remained high level visits from both sides including the visit of President from Ukraine to Pakistan and Prime Ministers and Presidents from Pakistan to Ukraine. These high level visits from each other’s countries are not only a chance to look back to revive the old ties, but also a chance to build a future together. During the international forums including the annual events of the UNGA, World Economic Forum and other important regional or international forums, heads of states and governments always took a chance to talk and have a dialogue with each other. Before COVID-19 times and after this pandemic searing through our cities and communities, both Pakistan and Ukraine had high level engagements at the ministerial levels as well. There are regular functions and consultation of the bilateral level on a regular basis to strengthen the relations in trade, investment, defense production and other areas of high importance. Both sides signed important agreements related to avoidance of double taxation, agreement on trade and economic cooperation, establishment of the joint inter-ministerial commission and a joint Pakistan-Ukraine Business Council between FPCCI and UCCI. These institutions and regimes have played a pivotal role in development of joint cooperation and made landmark achievements over the years.

Ukraine and Pakistan had been in trade agreements with each other in different sectors. The recent statistics of year 2019 shows that Ukraine and Pakistan’s collective bilateral trade had maximized the trade volume of 140 million US dollars. This has not been encouraging however there is a huge room and potential to build this trade to the highest possible levels. Ukraine always appreciates its bilateral trade with Pakistan in sectors of commodities of cotton, textile, citrus fruits, specifically mango and rice. Also,

Pakistan exports a good amount of plastic and polymers to Ukraine as well. Likewise, Ukraine had been importing its products of heavy metal such as ferrous to Pakistan. Pakistan has been tied in several trade agreements with Ukraine and among those agreements, the most important one is military and ordnance production bilateral trade agreement. According to this agreement, Ukraine has been facilitating Pakistan in the repair of its air force and military planes and helicopters. Whereas both states are interested to collaborate in the creation of an aircraft on the mainframe of Thunder F-17 airplanes that were produced collectively by Pakistan and Turkey. Also, Pakistan air force has shown its interest in hiring the Ukrainian repairing and training agencies that repair military aircrafts and helicopters and also train the staff for the repair so that Pakistan can become self-reliant in it. Alkahild tanks were also built by the collaboration of Ukraine and Pakistan. Labor wise Pakistan is an enriched country though Pakistan has limited diaspora living in Ukraine that surpasses hardly the number of 1500 but Ukraine can be interested in having Pakistani labor in its IT industry in that way Pakistan’s labor will also get familiar with IT and computing mechanisms of Ukraine. Both are working on this sector as well because Pakistan recognizes the potential of Ukraine in building space crafts and heavy vehicles and Ukraine has been at the top 4 position in IT advanced and specialized countries in this industry. Pakistan certainly can learn the dynamics and the production of spacecraft and satellites from Ukraine.

In Ukraine, the Pakistani diaspora that is living currently is almost around 1500 people and serving at various important institutions in Ukraine contributing towards building the economy of the country. Most among those are merchants of textile and wool. But it is limited in its horizon. Pakistan is interested in increasing its foreign reserves in the form of labor and in education sectors. Also through this means Pakistan wants to have the exploration of markets of Ukraine and other countries as well. Ukraine thinks on the same note with Pakistan. Currently only a handful of students from Pakistan are studying in the universities of Ukraine. Pakistan is looking to enhance and advance its relations with Ukraine in these two sectors so that both can benefit from it. Ukraine also had explicitly shown its interest in having culture exchanges in the education sector such as the IT engineers and Medicine Doctors and Staffers from Pakistan. Ukraine is fully aware of the practice and expertise of Pakistan’s medicinal staff and doctors in their respective fields. That is why it wants co-operation at this level as well. Another important sphere is culture and language where the linguist collaboration especially related to Iqbal our national poet and Taras Shevchenko are taken as the symbol of unity with both nations as the works of Iqbal has been translated into Ukraine language and similarly the famous poetry of Taras “The Testament” has been translated into Urdu by a local language expert. Both poets talk about freedom, peace, tolerance and nature to inspire people to struggle for their honor and dignity.

While this tumultuous and challenging year is coming to an end, it is time to reflect back on how our friendship over the years built with a beautiful country in Ukraine. Over the issue of Crimea, Pakistan has remained and kept a neutral stance and supported the peaceful resolution of the conflict between the two as at the end, there will be humanity who will suffer. Pakistan always supported the UN values and principles for peaceful settlement of the issues without resorting to the force through dialogue. Pakistan and Ukraine are shoulder to shoulder with each other in building lasting partnerships especially through strengthening the cooperation and opening doors in collaborating the new and innovative technologies, artificial intelligence, humanitarian domains especially in these troubling times. With no visible bottleneck in the relations, both countries, states institutions, governments and especially the civil society must build the cooperation through understanding the dynamics of each other and build a prosperous future for our upcoming generation.

The writer is Director, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.