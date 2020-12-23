DIGP Hyderabad reached Dadu, reviewed law and order situation

DIGP Hyderabad Range Sharjil Kharal visited Dadu and held meeting in the office of SSP Dadu regarding law and order situation in Dadu district in general and Sub-Division Mehar and KN Shah in particular.

Incidents of house robberies and murder cases in the month of November and December in Sub-Division Mehar and KN Shah Taluka were discussed in details.

As per report 6 robberies and 4 murder cases were reported in both sub divisions.

Out of these, 4 robberies and 3 murder cases were detected in which 13 involved accused were arrested, weapons and robbed property were recovered.

DIGP Hyderabad further directed to increase the patrolling in the area and apprehension of genuine absconding accused involved in the crimes.

He also emphasized on the advance intelligence collection and keeping the watch of the persons convicted of the area. SSP Dadu Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, DSPs and SHOs of district were present in the meeting.