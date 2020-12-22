Domes were preserved and renovated at 300 years old historical mosque Khudabad

It was fully opened for tourists and religious congregations by the antiquity and archeological department. Before this, it was prohibited to visit upstairs, roof and main domes.

A big number of local tourists and historians reached Khudabad mosque and visited its parts. People started to offer prayers also.

According to renowned historian Moula Bux Shaikh said that one main dome located at the center of the mosque was completely collapsed out of three main domes. He said that two other main domes were damaged in disasters and heavy rains in 1995 and after 1995.

He said that others 19 small domes also need repair as they were also damaged in heavy rains.

He said that one main dome was completely restored and two others were renovated and preserved. He said that 19 other small domes were also preserved and renovated in the same shape by the archaeological and antiquities department government of Sindh. He said that this mosque was built by King Yar Mohammad Kalhoro from 1701 to 1718. He said that this mosque had served as school and military training center in Kalhoroa dynasty. He said that khudabad town was the capital of the Kalhora dynasty for the 50 years and this mosque was keeping very important place. He appreciated antiquity and archeological officials to restore and preserve the domes of the mosque.

Tourist, Mubeen Panhwar said that the architect work is very attractive at this mosque. He said that art work of tiles, Kashi and fresco was also a reorganization of the Kalhoro period.

He said that work of this mosque 80 percent preservation and renovation work of Kashi tiles and fresco work was completed but needs to complete this Kashi tiles and fresco work in front of this mosque.

DG antiquities and archeological department government of Sindh Manzoor Ahmed Kanasaro inspected the domes and other preserved and renovated work at Khudabad. He directed officials and contractors to complete it as soon as possible.

Speaking with correspondent DG antiquities and archeological department government of Sindh Manzoor Ahmed Kanasaro said that for the facilitation of tourists, the park was also constructed. He said that facilities of drinking water were also provided. He said that due to COVID-19, the preservation and renovation work tiles and Kashi work was stopped at Khudabad mosque but it was started very soon all work would be completed. He was satisfied from preservation work at this archelogical site. He said that it was historic preservation and renovation work at Khudabad mosque and other places of Sindh. He said that minister culture, toursim and antiquity department Syed Sardar Ali Shah and secretary Mr Akbar Ali Leghari are active and on their directions , he was trying to complete all preservation and renovation work at archeological sites in Sindh.

Assistant Director Curator of archeological and antiquities department Hyderabad Region, Sindhu Chandio speaking with this correspondent said that it was prime work and task to complete this ongoing work of preservation and renovation. She said that this mosque was historical and it was 300 years old. He said that through usage of standard material, the preservation and renovation work was started through skilled people. She said that this completely credit goes to DG archeology and antiquities Mr Manzoor Ali Kanasro to work on preservation and renovation of archelogical and historical sites in Sindh. She said that he is the honest and hardworker team leader that is why it has progress at sites in preservation and renovation works at archelogical sites.