Punjab decides to construct shelter homes in all divisions

The Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development has approved construction of shelter homes in all divisional headquarters of the province in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

A meeting of Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development was held on Saturday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair. Buzdar said that rulers of previous governments did not bother to increase health amenities keeping in view the increasing population of the provincial metropolis. Every citizen of Punjab will be provided the Sehat Insaf Card by 2021 as it is the commitment of the incumbent government to provide health coverage to its citizens, the CM asserted. The meeting also accorded approval for inclusion of the project of construction of a new hospital in Lahore in the Annual Development Programme.

The chief minister accorded in principle approval for construction of Emergency and OPD blocks at teaching hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan at a cost of Rs2 billion. He also approved rehabilitation and construction of four major roads of Faisalabad under Faisalabad Development Package. The meeting accorded approval to the schemes of provision of clean drinking water to the people of the area of Wahuwa under the Wahuwa Development Package. Release of funds required for holding the 16th Cholistan Desert Rally 2021 and Thal Desert Rally 2020 was also approved. The meeting decided in-principle to revamp 122-kilometre long road from Chakkiwala (N-55) tehsil Taunsa to N-70 (Chappar/ Balochistan) via Zain, Bharti and Kharar Buzdar at a sum of Rs9 billion. The road from Chowkiwala to Zain will be constructed by the Punjab government with its own resources while the federal government will be requested to provide funds for the construction of the rest of the portion. The construction of this road will facilitate transportation between Punjab and Balochistan and reduce the distance. The meeting also approved the sewerage work of urban road package for PP-289 DG Khan city and decided to establish Punjab House in Gwadar to be constructed by Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab.