Oil retreats from 9-month high as COVID-19 surge stokes demand fears

Oil prices eased on Friday but stayed within touching distance of nine-month highs hit in the previous session as soaring COVID-19 cases weigh on fuel demand and US lawmakers battle over a $900 billion economic stimulus package. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 17 cents or 0.4%, to $48.19 a barrel at 0513 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.5%, to $51.24 a barrel. More than 73.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,654,920 have died, according to a Reuters tally on Friday. The spike in cases is leading to tough restrictions on travel, weighing on near-term fuel demand and market sentiment, analysts said. Both contracts had climbed on Thursday, on optimism around progress on a COVID-19 relief bill, strong Asian refining demand and a slide in the US dollar to a two-and-a-half year low. With oil priced in dollars, a weaker greenback makes oil cheaper in other currencies. Analysts said risk appetite was still growing with the prospect of an imminent US stimulus deal, which would help fuel demand, but lawmakers had yet to reach an agreement late on Thursday.













