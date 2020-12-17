Nation mourns on sixth anniversary of Peshawar APS massacre

Army Public School PeshawarThe nation mourned on the sixth anniversary of the terror attack at the Army Public School in Peshawar that martyred 148 people, making it the deadliest act of terrorism in Pakistan’s history.

“On this day, six years ago, the nation was shocked and grieved by the extreme act of terrorism against children and teachers of APS,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said. “The nation came together with a resolve to take on those responsible. We remain determined and are moving forward in fulfilling this commitment to the nation,” he added.

“The fateful black day continues to remain a scar on the collective memory of the nation. We cannot forget the agony of this day,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar reflected that December 16, 2014, was not only a dark day for Pakistan but for humanity as well.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted that the bloodshed of innocent children and martyrs of the APS attack continue to shake the “conscience of the nation until the perpetrators and facilitators of this gory crime were not brought to justice.” He saluted the martyred students and their brave parents, whose immeasurable agony could only be felt by those who have lost their near and dear to terrorism. “Being the son of a martyr Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, I, and the PPP, stand in complete solidarity with these parents,” he added.

“The terrorists snatched children and our future,” PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said. She added that the martyrs were avenged by the armed forces during her father, Nawaz Sharif’s, government.

In his message to mark the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman said the ‘little heroes’ were the nation’s pride. “We will never forget what they did for the cause of the nation.”