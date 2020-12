Another celebrity has come on the radar of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), with the department serving a notice to film star Arbaz Khan on Tuesday.

Sources said that the notice was issued to Arbaz Khan at his residence in Officer Colony for not submitting income tax return for the year 2020.

According to sources, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked Arbaz Khan to respond till January 13, after which further action would be taken against the actor.