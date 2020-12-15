Respect the will of the people

This is the beauty of democracy that it offers the masses a chance to express their will through regular elections. One party comes in power and if the masses think it is not the right choice, they can change it through ballot. The Americans have done the same and the will of the people must be respected. President-elect Joe Biden Monday gave this simple message out to the world in general and President Trump in particular. President Trump has been denying the election results and casting doubts on the conduct of the electoral process throughout. He has challenged the electoral results at all levels of judiciary but his accusations did not stand at any place. In this first strongly-worded speech, Biden said that the judges appointed by the Republicans have rejected his allegations stating that they have done it on merit. He reminds Trump of the increase in the margin with which he succeeded. “The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame,” Biden said. The audiences across the globe were glued to their media screens listening to the speech as it was first after the US Electoral College made his victory official. He rightly said that what the world is witnessing now is unprecedented, recalling that when he was the vice president, he open-heartedly announced that people of the US had electedTrump as their president.

His observation that Trump has refused to respect the will of the masses is shared by even many of the Republicans. During the voting by the Electoral College, 306 votes were in favor of Biden and 232 in favor of Trump, stamping the victory of the earlier in the elections. Trump has been using Twitter as his base to blot the credibility of the US elections butTwitter has also hinted of banning him if he does not stop in his onslaught.Though not in the Oval Office yet, Biden has been influencing many developments in the world. Damage repair in the ties with the EU and dousing the unrest inGulf are one of the key challenges that Trump has left for him to grapple with in the days to come. *