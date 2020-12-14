UK should use influence over Pakistan, India to seek solutions for stateless people

The UK Government should use its influence as a commonwealth country by putting pressure on Pakistan, India and Malaysia to seek solutions for the stateless people in these countries, according to the report of an inquiry into British citizenship policy.

A year-long independent inquiry chaired by UK Member of Parliament (MP) Alberto Costa has also called upon the UK Government to work with international partners to seek solutions for the estimated 10-15 million people who are stateless in today’s world. Similarly, the inquiry stressed the need for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office strategy to engage with the British diaspora and mobilise their soft power to support the UK’s long-term global influence and economic and political goals. The Government must make sure that all British citizens abroad have access to advice, consular assistance and protection, keeping the situation faced by British citizens in EU countries, the report added.

The final report of the inquiry “ Barriers to Britishness’ proposed that UK’s Nationality law should be amended to allow children born in the UK to be British citizens automatically. In addition, the New citizens should be presented with their first passport at their citizenship ceremony without extra costs .Citizenship ceremonies should be revitalised, becoming higher-profile. Public-facing and celebratory events held in iconic locations like Wembley Stadium, Edinburg Castle or Shakespeare’s birth and with members of the local community invited to welcome new arrivals, the report proposed.

The findings suggested that Home Office should undertake a review of fee policy, with the aim of reducing financial barriers to the acquisition of British citizenship among people who would otherwise qualify for citizenship. The report states that for the price of UK citizenship, one could become a citizen of Australia, Canada, France and United States.

British Future, a think tank acted as secretariat to the inquiry to produce the report which urges the government that those applying to remain in the UK under statelessness determination procedures should be allowed to work while their application is pending or receive help with their accommodation and subsistence through a system akin to the current asylum support system. The review also recommended that Prime Minister and the Queen should hold a high-profile citizenship ceremony each year where British citizenship is awarded to a select number of people who have been outstandingly brave or have made a great contribution to life in the UK, either as an individual or because they represent a particular group such as key workers whose contribution is valued. The Inquiry supports the retention of an English language requirement and testing applicants for British citizenship on their civic knowledge. However, the Inquiry believes that the citizenship test needs substantial reform in both its format and content in order to meet its stated aims of showing that applicants know about their rights and responsibilities as a British citizen, shared values and life in the UK. The current test and handbook contain too much trivial knowledge that does not support the test’s stated aims. A multiple-choice test does not encourage debate and dialogue about shared values, which are much more likely to be reinforced through face-to-face interaction, the report concluded.