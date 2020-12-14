DECEPTIVE WEB OF LIES

It is no exaggeration that recent investigative report by EU Disinfo Lab provided shocking disclosures about Indian influence operations against rival countries. Fifteen years’ long operation aimed primarily to damage the interests of Pakistan with a lesser focus on China as well. Report titled “Indian Chronicles: Deep Dive into A 15 Year Operation Targeting The EU and UN to Serve Indian Interests” is an unbiased well researched document with verifiable evidences on systematic media manipulations by the so called largest democracy. Vast network of disinformation was designed to mislead the EU and UN on such sensitive issues which deeply concern the global community on many accounts. Prior to focusing upon the issues being manipulated or twisted, let’s gauge the volume of mega influence operation from the statistics disclosed in EU Disinfo Lab’s report. 750 plus fake media houses spread in 116 countries are feeding false news 24/7. More than 550 domain names registered to supplement the entire operation. Malicious campaign is being manifested through fraudulent methods which included resurrection of more than 10 dysfunctional NGOs with a history of UN accreditation, fake letter heads and multiple identity thefts. Famous human rights activist Professor Louis B Sohn, who actually died in 2006, was resurrected in fake websites to add the element of authenticity in fabricated propaganda stuff. Photos and names of Martin Shuluz former president EU Parliament and James Purnell former UK minister were used in fabricated stuff without any fear of detection. 15 years on, this network of lies kept on misleading the international community undetected while sitting right in the heart of Europe. UN and EU were being dodged, misled and influenced to form the policy lines based on such lies which actually served the vicious interests of New Delhi. It is clearly mentioned in the report that, despite being not focused on South Asian matters, EU Disinfo Lab was compelled to this investigation primarily by the consistently invested massive volume of efforts by India in misleading the international community including Europe and UN.

In 2005, Indian based Srivastava group started this media influence operation with its unannounced but obvious synchronization with Indian news agency ANI. False propaganda news fed digitally by fake media outlets are being reproduced and amplified by ANI. This is not so difficult to comprehend that such a well-coordinated huge network was established to obtain the grand objectives conceived at state level. Influence operations primarily focused to gain maximum support at international forums against archrival Pakistan. Fake NGOs and non-existent activists were used to exploit the issues of HRVs, terrorism, religious intolerance, press freedom and ethnic hatred. Propaganda stuff generated by fake NGOs is spread through sponsored events like seminars, interviews and protests. Though, shocking disclosures provided authentic proofs of Indian coercive designs against Pakistan but at the same times raised very important questions to ponder upon. Indian deep involvement in massive Pak centric influence operation is an undeniable proof of its aggressive designs. It is more disturbing that a massive campaign directly hurting national interests could not be detected precisely by Pakistan for a long period of fifteen years. Present disclosures are attributable to remarkable investigation work of a European NGO which burnt the midnight oil to end the systematic befooling of EU and UN in the hands of India. Report clearly spells out creation of false Baloch organization to sow the seeds of separatism in Baluchistan through network of fake media outlets. Pakistan’s real image was distorted through fabricated videos, fake news, artificial social media posts, dictated interviews and twisted stories.

State sponsored atrocities in IIOJK were shrouded with fake stories of cross border terrorism tagged to Pakistan. Deep impact of this malicious persistent campaign must be correctly assessed by Pakistan. Belated Indian exposure based on foreign investigative research, despite being helpful and authentic for Pakistan, might not serve the real purpose until the damages assessed to initiate befitting counter response. This international exposure has put serious question marks on the credibility of India as a responsible state. International community was being deceived for fifteen years on serious matters of human rights, plebiscite, terrorism and minorities persecution. A country like Pakistan, which displayed tremendous resolve to fight out hard core terrorist outfits, was maliciously blamed for cross border terrorism. New Delhi’s deceptive and fraudulent machinations with international community damaged the moral codes much beyond bi-lateral scope traditionally prevailing between India and Pakistan. Negatively influencing the opinions or policies of international forums like UN, EU and FATF through systematic proliferation of lies, to damage a particular country or nation, is nothing but a criminal act warranting international admonishment. Pakistan, being the prime victim of Indian fraudulent disinformation operation, should deliberately formulate comprehensive diplomatic and media campaign without any further wastage of time. Anti-Pak hype, fact twisting and proliferation of fake news have always been significant talents of Indian media. Modi regime polished and used these vicious media qualities to gain multiple political objectives.

Who can forget the post Pulwama surgical strike misadventure and skillful use of war rhetoric against Pakistan by BJP to win the previous general elections. In recent past Indian fake news about civil war in Karachi amid PDM procession became a laughing stock in international media. Recent serious disclosures must be raised at all credible international forums including UN, OIC and SAARC. India must be made accountable for its shameless international fraudulent disinformation operations.

Writer is a freelance