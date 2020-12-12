SU lays out a two-month compendious plan to indemnify academic loss occurring due to COVID-19

The University of Sindh on Saturday chalked out a two-month comprehensive plan in a bid to compensate the academic loss persisting due to the second wave of COVID-19.

This compendious plan was laid out in a high level online meeting of deans of various faculties and members of admissions’ technical committee which was chaired by the vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

According to the 2-month short and to the point strategy, the online classes of 2nd semester of all the batches at Sindh University Jamshoro and its constituent campuses will continue by January 22, 2021 while the daily timings for the classes will be increased significantly so as to complete the relevant syllabi.

The committee unanimously resolved that the second semester examinations will be conducted online on the pattern of that of previous oral tests whereas the exams will be taken from January 25 to February 12, 2021.

The house also decided to commence the classes of new academic year 2021 from February 15 while it unanimously extended the date for submission of online admission forms for the upcoming session by December 18, 2020 for the facility of the aspirants who want to seek enrolments to various bachelor and masters degree programs at the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that the future of students was significant to him; consequently, he said he was taking efforts to save the precious time of the students by adopting online mode of learning.

He said that he wanted to award degrees to the deserving students in time so that they might try their luck in the national job market and grab success.

He said he was determined to bring the varsity to the academic calendar despite the unusual circumstances persisting due to 2nd wave of coronavirus.

“To me, life is very much precious. Keeping it in a view, we moved to virtual classes for all batches of first semester and then successfully conducted the online examinations as well”, Dr Burfat said and added that virtual teaching activities would remain underway by January 22, 2021 so as to complete the courses of all batches and keep all the stakeholders protected and safe from the deadly COVID-19.