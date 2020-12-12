China’s display of fashion forward protective gear

The coronavirus outbreak may have caused the world a lot of panic this year but it has had a positive impact on the fashion industry, giving room to textile manufacturers to redesign their business strategies and evolve in times of a global crisis.

We are well aware of the trendy, embellished face masks that have taken the world by storm, be it for a casual night out or a dream wedding. But amidst these novel trends, China seems to have upstaged every other country with the launch of a new line of protective gear at the recent China-Dandong Fashion Week.

According to South China Morning Post, it was estimated that protective gear worth at least 70 billion would be shipped to other countries from China alone. Although the statistic is staggering, it only validates China’s power in the world.

Yu Wenfu, the mastermind who produced a wide range of protective overalls at the fashion week, quoted in an interview, “We improved the materials and fibres,” adding that the “doctors wearing them won’t sweat as much. They’re safer and more comfortable.” Innovation merged with high-end fashion is always a plus, and Chinese manufacturers like Yu Wenfu show us why the fashion sector in China is so ahead of the game during a pandemic. It is inventions like these that have put China on the world map.

The protective gear exhibit at the China-Dandong Fashion Week gave us a glimpse of a wide range of colours instead of solely emphasizing on the more monotonous white tone. The shades ranged from red, blue, yellow, black and green hues. This is just another example of fun, experimental fashion that can lift our moods, especially of frontline healthcare workers, who can enjoy wearing quirky yet comfortable protective gear at work.

What fascinates us more is that the manufacturers designed these protective overalls for different occasions including firefighting, decorating, cleaning and obviously for professional use. People having more options to choose from makes this move an excellent marketing strategy. The ability of integrating technology and fashion to create a useful product is simply ingenious. This only gives the Chinese textile companies a cutting-edge to thrive in a competitive fashion market that maybe lagging behind in such innovation.

In times of so much stress and anxiety, fashion shows like China-Dandong allow people the opportunity to unplug from the daily drills of life and enjoy for a while. These events also spark high hopes for the future with the realization that the pandemic won’t be long-term. Additionally, this fashion show is just another form of entertainment, and it is a rare occasion to witness events like these transpire.

The China-Dandong Fashion Week is also one of the first shows in more than nine months to have taken place in a physical setting as opposed to the virtual format.

China has proven to be a trailblazer in launching heavy-duty protective gear. Efforts like these are vital during an ongoing global pandemic. Anything that gives people comfort or lifts their spirits is important. The kind of protective equipment Chinese manufacturers are making would likely encourage countries to come forward and work in partnership.

If China continues to build on innovative fashion using technology, it would be nothing short of a breakthrough in the style business. This model would eventually inspire other countries to follow suit. The entire landscape of fashion could evolve for the better if creative people capitalise on innovative fashion. This would incentivise textile giants and manufacturers to collaborate with one another and brainstorm ideas like never before.