SHC declares seven law colleges of interior Sindh illegal

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered the closure of seven illegal law colleges in the interior of the province and ordered the administrations to return the fees to the students.

The verdict was announced by SHC Sukkur Bench on the petition filed by Kashif Sheikh Advocate on behalf of Rashid Rabbani. Two-judge bench Justice Aftab Ahmad Gorarr and Justice Mahmood A Khan announced the decision.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Law College Jacobabad and Alfalah Law College were among seven institutions declared illegal and non-functional.

During the proceedings, Dean Shah Latif University Manzoor Larak told the court that the university had made public notice on October 24, 2019, in light of the Supreme Court order regarding declaring seven law colleges as non-functional.

Manzoor Larak further said despite that notice these law colleges continued to work.

On hearing this, the SHC judges declared these colleges illegal, ordered the immediate return of fees and ceasing of functions. The court also ordered to freeze accounts of these colleges.

The law colleges declared illegal were Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Law College Jacobabad, Alfalah Law College Kashmore, Abdul Wahid Soomro Law College Kashmore, Mirza Khan Law College Pannu Aqil, Mashal Law College Daherki, Faiz Muhammad Sahtu Law College Kandiaro and Bilawal Bhutto Law College Kambar.