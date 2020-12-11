Sheraz Dilawar Khan — the superstar of tomorrow

His immense great looks take you in the first time you meet him. It is hard to believe the young actor is just a few projects old in the television industry. Currently, starring in romantic comedy TV series ‘Prem Gali,’ Sheraz Dilawar Khan is also a restauranteur and the owner of a fashion apparel store in Lahore.

Based in Lahore, the actor is a constant shuttle between Karachi and Faisalabad and says he practically lives out of his suitcase.

Sheraz Dilawar Khan is much more than what meets the eye – he’s supremely talented on TV and it’s just a matter of time when we’ll be seeing more of him. As an entrepreneur, he’s hands on and during the lockdown, when TV productions came to a halt, he used that time to remain dedicated to his businesses.

“My venture in the field of acting was very interesting; if I quote playwright and poet William Shakespeare, ‘Everybody is an actor and performing his role in life.’ I believe one of the prime reasons why I chose this profession was to connect with the newer generation and try to motivate them to go with their hearts,” he said while talking exclusively to Daily Times.

Sheraz has been a media favourite ever since he ventured into acting. From being featured in the glossy pages of some of the most top-notch magazines to being interviewed by leading lifestyle journalists, the actor is enjoying newfound fame even during times of the pandemic.

“I’ve been featured in many publications and magazines and been given very good, positive and fair reviews. I would like to take this opportunity to thank these journalists and editors,” he said.

‘Prem Gali’ which is currently airing on ARY Digital, has garnered excellent reviews for its portrayal of strong romantic and comedic characters and with all these, even with the leading ones, Sheraz makes his presence felt in the supporting role of Firdous.

With everything else that’s going for him, the actor relies on social media also to connect with his mounting fan following.

“I really rely on social media which is a very important platform to connect with my fans and for the promotion of my work,” he expresses.

Apart from ‘Prem Gali,’ the actor has signed two films and discussing more scripts.

Since, he’s a new age actor, it’s inevitable that he would pull more followers with the current sensational platform of TikTok.

“I really would like to appreciate these social platforms that explore new talent of the new generation but unfortunately, owing to some wrong elements that exploit these platforms, which is not acceptable in our culture as it spreads sheer negativity,” he says.

“Ban the wrong elements present on TikTok, not the platform itself,” Sheraz concluded.

‘Prem Gali’ airs every Monday at 8pm on ARY Digital. It’s written by Faiza Iftikhar, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and produced by Humayun Saeed under Six Sigma Plus. It features Farhan Saeed and Sohai Ali Abro in leading roles. We can’t wait to see the young and talented actor sizzle more on screen and win our hearts over and over again.