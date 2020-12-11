Pakistan facing unprecedented onslaught of hybrid warfare

Pakistan is facing an unprecedented onslaught of hybrid warfare due to regional and extra regional re-alignments. It is therefore imperative for Pakistani state to defend itself against this speeding invasion of chaotic cyber space (being the spearhead format of this warfare) and mould it to draw advances rather allowing an unhealthy ingress impacting social fiber of the society.

Revised social media rules were prepared by committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan under Pakistan Telecommunication Authority chairman, after due consultation process with various relevant national and international stake holders. Draft rules after vetting by Ministry of Law and Justice were processed by MoITT for cabinet and were approved on Oct 6, 2020.

Social media platforms are being exploited by various quarters in Pakistan to spread fake and false narratives triggering chaos in society and adversely impacting our social, cultural and religious norms. The new rules define boundaries to protect masses from various online negativities i.e. blasphemy, discrediting state, abusing institutions / appointments/individuals, inciting sectarian or ethnic hate and harassment etc. Current government has shown will to enact laws and implement them for better management of internet environment. The decision has drawn some response from internet watchdogs, NGOs and activists who are trying to create a controversy. Every state adopts and enacts set of laws that confirm to its ideology, all domains of national security and foreign policy aims.

Pakistan’s digital economy is estimated to be increased the tune of $5.5 billion which in some domains growing at 100% annual rate. The rules have virtually no impact on E-Commerce. Local NGOs and activist fear that global tech companies may be forced to shut down their operations in Pakistan. However, the huge amount of business that these tech giant generate in Pakistan will never be compromised for laws that do not impact their revenue in essence.

To reduce or eliminate the adverse impact of fake, false, immoral, unethical, anti-religious news, rumors, posts, analysis, etc, is obligation for any state to ensure a chaos free society. This national obligation is protected and furthered by the enacted rules.

Removal and blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules 2020 has not been prepared in thin air, rather a complete process was followed. Engagement was carried out with tech companies, ISPs, digital watch dogs, legal fraternity and general public for input and the document was complied in conformity with Article 19 of the constitution (Chapter II, para 4 of PECA).