Qadri urges opposition not to play with people’s lives

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has urged the opposition parties not to play with the lives and health of the masses. Talking to the media in the provincial capital on Sunday, Noorul Haq Qadri said that the opposition is also responsible for compliance with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). “Only the government is not responsible to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the minister further said. “Everyone should take responsibility to halt increasing cases of coronavirus,” Qadri maintained. The opposition parties’ alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has announced to hold a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13. The Local administration of Lahore has rejected the PDM request owing to rising Covid-19 cases. It is pertinent to mention here that Covid-19 cases have witnessed a surge in the country including Punjab as the second wave of the virus had hit the country. The government officials have said that the opposition is risking the lives of the masses by holding public rallies amid the raging pandemic.