Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on FBR’s radar once again

World renowned classical singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is once again on the radar of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). FBR has already sought the singer’s travel history. According to sources, Rahat Fateh Ali was previously taxed Rs 624,730 in 2014 but after receiving third party information, FBR has started an audit into the singer’s taxes.

A reply has been sought in this regard from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan by December 7. In case of non-submission of reply within the stipulated time, legal action will be taken against the singer.