LHC slaps Rs 50,000 fine on stubble burning in Punjab

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday slapped a fine of Rs50,000 over stubble burning in the province. The report of the Judicial Environmental Commission was submitted with the LHC. Around 476 industries and kilns were inspected in a bid to control the smog problem in the province, the report stated. Some 122 units were found operating without protective measures and 170 were sealed over discharging too much smoke. Furthermore, 66 cases were registered over violations of the Provincial Disaster Management’s (PDM) guidelines and 1,108 vehicles were impounded. Some farmers clear their agricultural fields by burning the residue that is left on the land after harvesting to prepare the land for the next round of seeding. It is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution, said the report. Justice Shahid Karim while ordering a fine of Rs50,000 over stubble burning in the province has instructed authorities to take action against people who set fire to the crops. The Ministry of Climate Change has established a smog control room in Lahore to ensure regular monitoring of smog that causes health hazards to people in different areas of the province during the winter season. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the process to combat smog has been started. In a separate hearing on Thursday, the LHC summoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a case related to delay in regularisation of service of an assistant director in the land record department.