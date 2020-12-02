Faysal Bank, PIA announce second ‘Welcome Home’ campaign lucky draw winners

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banking network, together with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), carried out the second ballot for the four winners of the “Welcome Home – Roshan Digital Account” campaign, during a ceremony held at Faysal House, Karachi.

The ceremony was held in reference to a joint initiative by Faysal Bank and PIA, to promote the National cause of attracting higher inward remittances into Pakistan, through Roshan Digital Account. The winners were awarded with economy class PIA return tickets to Pakistan from their country of residence. The second lucky draw winners were Muhammad Afzal Suhail (Saudi Arabia), Rehan Umer (UAE), Yasir Bin Ashraf (UAE) and Hasnain Asif (Saudi Arabia).

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Tahir Bhatti, Head of Retail Banking at Faysal Bank Limited, said, “It is an honor for us to take the lead in promoting State Bank of Pakistan’s led initiative of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and encourage Overseas Pakistanis to benefit from this easy digital banking solution in Pakistan. We are overwhelmed with the interest and response we have been getting as a result of this promotion. We are happy to reward the second set of winners, who qualified for this ballot, with return PIA airline tickets. While we welcome the winners of this ballot to Pakistan, we would also like to encourage others to open and fund their Roshan Digital Accounts with Faysal Bank and stand a chance to win too.”

AVM Amir Hayat, Advisor to CEO PIA, who was present during the ceremony added, “After the first ballot, we are now more than excited to announce the second batch of lucky draw winners for the “Welcome Home” campaign, and welcome all of our winners onboard our flights to Pakistan. We look forward to rewarding rest of our winners who will be announced in the coming weeks and months. We congratulate Faysal Bank for this initiative and remain fully committed to promoting the national cause of increasing foreign investment in the country.”