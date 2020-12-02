Buzdar takes stock of ongoing uplift schemes in South Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed that timely utilisation of funds be ensured for public welfare schemes as an inordinate delay is not acceptable.

The chief minister chaired a marathon session of video link meeting at his office to take stock of ongoing development schemes, the DG Khan development package, and law and order in south Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the development process is going on speedily. The government has launched numerous public welfare projects worth billions of rupees and the third-party monitoring of every development scheme will be also held while making no compromise on high quality, he added.

The CM stated that enquiry will be held on public complaints to punish the responsible officers. The government is the custodian of national resources and those involved in any embezzlement will not be forgiven, he warned.

He further directed the officers to go into the field to ensure transparency, saying the mantra of lip-service will not work as they will have to perform. The CM complaint cell will hold an inquiry against those involved in corruption in development projects, he said.

The CM asked the officers to speed up the development work. The development projects should be completed in time by doing work in double shifts wherever needed, he said and warned that action will be initiated on complaints about the use of agri machinery. Prospect of a women university in DG Khan should be reviewed and recommendations be forwarded, he maintained. Similarly, the sewerage system in major cities of south Punjab should be improved permanently.

The CM disclosed that more almonries will be established in south Punjab. He directed to complete the Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority board, adding that the authority should submit a comprehensive plan about the development of the area. South Punjab will be developed as a role model as a new era of development has started in the province, he emphasised.

He asked the officers to work hard for the protection of life and property of the people adding that crackdown should be continued against gangs. Similarly, indiscriminate action be initiated against the criminals, he added.

Separately, Sardar Usman Buzdar said, “Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has no regard for human lives and this bandit brigade even tried to point-scoring on coronavirus.” He regretted the opposition is indifferent to public safety as coronavirus is still spreading. Those who have no regard for human lives cannot understand the public issues, he added and regretted that opposition always adopted an irrespective behaviour.

The people of Multan have shown a mirror to the opposition, he said. The CM asserted that the PDM is a mixture of rejected elements having no agenda. The 11 opposition parties can never compete with an honest and trustworthy leader like Imran Khan, he stressed.

He said that holding public meetings would be enmity with the people as the corona situation is becoming serious. The intransigence of the PDM has put the lives of the people at the stake because this bandit brigade has no pain for the masses, he remarked.