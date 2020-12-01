PM to launch AirSial on 9th

Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan will launch Sialkot exporters’ newly established own airline namely AirSial on Dec 09,2020 during a special prestigious launching ceremony scheduled to be held at Sialkot International Airport here. Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javaid stated this while addressing an important meeting held here today.

Chairman SIAL said that the Prime Minister will visit Sialkot on Dec 09, 2020 and will launch this airline during his visit. He said that Sialkot exporters have established their own private airline on self help basis after establishing a successful mega project of establishing Sialkot International Airport on self help basis.

Mian Naeem Javaid said that the dream of Sialkot exporters of having their own private airline has become true as they had dreamt. He said that domestic flights of AirSial airline will begin from Dec 09,2020 in Pakistan.

Chairman AirSial airline Fazal Jillani,Vice Chairman Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, CEO of SIAL Babar Iqbal and Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen also attended this meeting.

Fazal Jillani told that all the arrangements have been finalized for this launching ceremony as PM Imran Khan will innograte AirSial airline during the special ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport.He said that the stage was set to hold this mega event. He said that this airline will start its domestic flights in Pakistan with three aircrafts from Dec 09,2020.

Meanwhile, Silakot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari today visited Sialkot Airport and reviewed in detail these arrangements.