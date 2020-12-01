Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, December 02, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Two PIA officers arrested in fake degrees scam

News Desk

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officers involved in a fake degrees scam.

As per details, the Corporate Crime Circle of FIA arrested two PIA officers Muhammad Sher Iqbal and Muhammad Asif in a fake degree scandal. Both accused Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Sher Iqbal were appointed in PIAC as senior technician based on their fake degrees.

The FIA has also registered a case against Rashid Ahmed, former Director HR, PIAC, Syed Fahad Ali, former Assistant Manager (Recruitment & Placement) PIAC, Muhammad Zubair, Senior Technician, Muhammad Asif Shabbir, and others.

Submit a Comment