Two PIA officers arrested in fake degrees scam

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officers involved in a fake degrees scam.

As per details, the Corporate Crime Circle of FIA arrested two PIA officers Muhammad Sher Iqbal and Muhammad Asif in a fake degree scandal. Both accused Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Sher Iqbal were appointed in PIAC as senior technician based on their fake degrees.

The FIA has also registered a case against Rashid Ahmed, former Director HR, PIAC, Syed Fahad Ali, former Assistant Manager (Recruitment & Placement) PIAC, Muhammad Zubair, Senior Technician, Muhammad Asif Shabbir, and others.