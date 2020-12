Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is always keeping fans in the loop about her life. From serving fashion looks to giving her followers advice, the Raees star likes to keep her followers updated.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom.

Her Instagram story gave an inspiring message to fans to not “give up” in hopes that their “greatest day” will come.