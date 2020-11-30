Joe Biden Chooses All-Women Senior White House Communications Team

US President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday announced an all-female senior White House communications team, in what his office called a first in the country’s history.

Among those named was Jen Psaki, who will serve in the highly visible role of White House press secretary.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have sought to emphasize diversity in their appointments and nominations so far ahead of their January 20 swearing-in.

“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” Biden said in a statement.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

In addition to Psaki, six other appointments were announced.

Biden is expected to nominate Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget and Cecilia Rouse to head the Council of Economic Advisers, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday; they would be the first women of color to hold either position.

Earlier this month, Biden promised to hire an administration that “looked like America.”